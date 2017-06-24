Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Smashes seventh homer Saturday
Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Cubs.
Realmuto crushed his seventh home run of the season off Jon Lester to give the Marlins a first-inning lead in a game they'd eventually lose. His .289/.348/.461 slash line has made him a useful fantasy option at the catcher position.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...