Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Cubs.

Realmuto crushed his seventh home run of the season off Jon Lester to give the Marlins a first-inning lead in a game they'd eventually lose. His .289/.348/.461 slash line has made him a useful fantasy option at the catcher position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories