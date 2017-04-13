Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat Thursday
Realmuto is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto is off to a blistering start to the season, going 12-for-29 (.414) with two homers, seven runs and six RBI through seven games. He'll head to the bench in favor of A.J. Ellis Thursday, though he'll likely resume his duties behind the dish Friday.
