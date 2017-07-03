Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three-hit effort as fill-in leadoff man
Realmuto went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs and two RBI Sunday in Milwaukee.
Realmuto was tremendous out of the leadoff spot with Dee Gordon sitting. His two-run single in the eight inning dashed any hopes of a Brewers comeback by making the score 9-3. The 26-year-old catcher is following up last season's .303/.343/.428 line with a .289/.348/.449 showing.
