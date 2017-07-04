Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

That's back-to-back three-hit efforts for the catcher, pushing his slash line on the year back up to .295/.352/.452. Realmuto may not reach double-digit steals again, but otherwise the 26-year-old is well on his way to a career season.

