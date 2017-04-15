Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Under weather
Realmuto is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets because he is feeling under the weather, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
This would have been Realmuto's second day off in three games, so it makes sense there's a physical reason. He'll get some rest while A.J. Ellis starts behind the plate, though the Marlins feel he should be good to go Sunday.
