Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Goes 0-for-4 in big-league debut
Riddle hit eighth in his major-league debut Tuesday, going 0-or-4 in a win over the Braves.
It was hardly an auspicious beginning to his career, but Riddle at least looked solid in the field, kicking off a 6-4-3 double-play in the third inning. The 25-year-old will split time at shortstop with Miguel Rojas while Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is on the shelf.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...