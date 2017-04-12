Riddle hit eighth in his major-league debut Tuesday, going 0-or-4 in a win over the Braves.

It was hardly an auspicious beginning to his career, but Riddle at least looked solid in the field, kicking off a 6-4-3 double-play in the third inning. The 25-year-old will split time at shortstop with Miguel Rojas while Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is on the shelf.

