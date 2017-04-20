Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Headed back to Triple-A
Riddle was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.
Riddle's major-league debut wasn't the best. Over eight games he went 2-for-14 (.143) and struck out six times, although he did manage to hit a home run. However, now that Adeiny Hechavarria is healthy, Riddle is set to head back to New Orleans.
