Riddle should remain the Marlins' starting shortstop for the rest of the season following Monday's trade of Adeiny Hechavarria.

The 25-year-old is currently mired in a 1-for-26 slump, but Riddle has shown enough at the plate and in the field this season that Miami was comfortable moving on from Hechavarria, a slick defender who's struggled to supply much offense in his career. Despite the job security, Riddle's fantasy utility is limited to NL-only and extremely deep formats.