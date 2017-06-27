Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Starting role now secure
Riddle should remain the Marlins' starting shortstop for the rest of the season following Monday's trade of Adeiny Hechavarria.
The 25-year-old is currently mired in a 1-for-26 slump, but Riddle has shown enough at the plate and in the field this season that Miami was comfortable moving on from Hechavarria, a slick defender who's struggled to supply much offense in his career. Despite the job security, Riddle's fantasy utility is limited to NL-only and extremely deep formats.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...