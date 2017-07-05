Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Three straight two-hit games
Riddle went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
He's put together three consecutive two-hit games following a 4-for-35 stretch that ate up the end of June and poked into the first day of July. Riddle's .249 average with three homers and zero steals doesn't offer a whole lot of fantasy intrigue, but steady middle-infield at-bats are at least worth something in deep NL-only formats.
