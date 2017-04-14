Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Recalled from Double-A
Garcia was recalled by the Marlins on Friday.
After a taxing 16-inning marathon against the Mets on Thursday, the Marlins needed a fresh arm in the bullpen. Interestingly, the left-handed Garcia could be in line for a long-term promotion if he can prove his worth against big league hitters, mainly because the team doesn't carry any left-handers in the bullpen. It's a question that could be quickly answered this weekend against a powerful Mets' lineup. Nick Wittgren was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move.
