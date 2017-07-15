Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Strikeout rate will be tough to maintain
Garcia has struck out 26 and recorded 10 saves in 30.0 innings this season.
The rookie is putting together a solid first season, striking out 21.7 percent of batters. The 24-year-old has never played in Triple-A, but last season with Double-A he only struck out 16.1 percent of hitters, meaning it might only be a matter of time before his strikeout numbers take a hit. Regardless, as the only left-handed pitcher in the Marlins' bullpen, there aren't many threats to Garcia's playing time no matter what happens.
More News
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Fans both batters he faces Friday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Benefiting from being left-handed•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Recalled from Double-A•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Will get call Friday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...