Garcia has struck out 26 and recorded 10 saves in 30.0 innings this season.

The rookie is putting together a solid first season, striking out 21.7 percent of batters. The 24-year-old has never played in Triple-A, but last season with Double-A he only struck out 16.1 percent of hitters, meaning it might only be a matter of time before his strikeout numbers take a hit. Regardless, as the only left-handed pitcher in the Marlins' bullpen, there aren't many threats to Garcia's playing time no matter what happens.