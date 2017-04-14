Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Will get call Friday
Garcia will be called up from Double-A Jacksonville on Friday, Tim Healey of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Although the reason for his promotion is the need for a fresh arm after Thursday's 16-inning marathon against the Mets, Garcia's stay in Miami may not necessarily be a short one. The Marlins don't have any other left-handers in their bullpen, something that has cost them more than once through the early part of the season, so if the organization's No. 9 prospect proves he can be effective against same-side hitters in his major-league debut, he could stick around.
