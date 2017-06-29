Marlins' Jeff Locke: Allows three in first inning, takes another loss
Locke (0-4) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Mets. He struck out four.
All the runs against him came in the first inning, but Locke settled down after narrowly escaping even worse damage. The 29-year-old lefty has looked rough after a biceps issue kept him sidelined until the start of June; Locke's failed to complete six innings in any of his six starts, and he's given up at least three runs in five straight outings. It's not yet clear that his spot in the Marlins' rotation is in jeopardy, but not many fantasy rotations are likely to find room for him.
