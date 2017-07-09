Marlins' Jeff Locke: Clears waivers
Locke cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday.
Locke was designated for assignment following his brutal 11-run outing and subsequently passed through waivers unclaimed. He'll presumably join the starting rotation in New Orleans.
