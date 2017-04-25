Marlins' Jose Urena: Experiences early success
Urena has allowed two runs over eight innings during the first month of the season.
After losing a competition to earn a spot in Miami's starting rotation, Urena has settled into the long-relief role. Nonetheless, his sample size is small, with only three appearances thus far. The 25-year-old posted a 7.52 ERA over 20.1 innings as a reliever in 2016.
