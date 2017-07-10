Urena allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters through five innings during Sunday's win over Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.

Urena has significant upside because of his nasty pitch arsenal, but he's still extremely raw on the mound. He's now allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past seven starts and has flashed the potential to show an uptick in the strikeouts column. However, he's still not a matchup-proof fantasy option. Urena enters the All-Star break with a serviceable 3.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 6.1 K/9.