Urena (6-3) took a home loss to the Mets on Thursday after allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits over six innings. He struck out four.

After Urena let the Mets score a pair in the opening frame, an inning-opening throwing error by J.T. Riddle in the third ended up leading to a three-run rally that left little question about this game's outcome. It's been an indubitably successful season for Urena to this point, as his 3.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP are much more credible fantasy stats than were expected from him. However, the 25-year-old is reminiscent of former Marlins pitcher Nate Eovaldi -- a hard thrower who struggles to generate strikeouts. Urena has a meager 5.7 K/9 and a slightly high 3.2 BB/9, which isn't promising at all, especially in combination with a fortune-favored .249 BABIP. It's not a bad idea to sell high on his decent ratios before regression raises them.