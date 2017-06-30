Marlins' Jose Urena: Hurt by error in loss to Mets
Urena (6-3) took a home loss to the Mets on Thursday after allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits over six innings. He struck out four.
After Urena let the Mets score a pair in the opening frame, an inning-opening throwing error by J.T. Riddle in the third ended up leading to a three-run rally that left little question about this game's outcome. It's been an indubitably successful season for Urena to this point, as his 3.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP are much more credible fantasy stats than were expected from him. However, the 25-year-old is reminiscent of former Marlins pitcher Nate Eovaldi -- a hard thrower who struggles to generate strikeouts. Urena has a meager 5.7 K/9 and a slightly high 3.2 BB/9, which isn't promising at all, especially in combination with a fortune-favored .249 BABIP. It's not a bad idea to sell high on his decent ratios before regression raises them.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Fires six shutout innings Friday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Tosses quality start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Strong effort in Tuesday's win•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Picks up win despite mediocre outing•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Short outing in no-decision Friday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Fans seven Angles through five•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...