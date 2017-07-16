Marlins' Jose Urena: Lasts just three innings Saturday
Urena (7-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across three innings to take the loss on Saturday against the Dodgers.
Urena gave up a pair of homers in the third inning the account for all five of the runs he allowed to force his early exit from the contest. This was the first time in eight starts that he's allowed more than three earned runs, and despite a 3.93 ERA, he continues to be a useful fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Reds.
