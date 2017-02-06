Urena could begin the season in the Marlins' bullpen due to the fact that he's out of options, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

The front office restocked the pitching staff in the offseason, bringing in a number of veteran arms to fill up both the rotation and bullpen, but Urena could still hang onto a spot on the 25-man roster as the Marlins would have to risk losing him to waivers to send him back to Triple-A. The 25-year-old has yet to show much at the major league level, but he still flashes a big fastball and given how little big-league ready talent the organization has in the minors, they can ill afford to lose a talented arm for nothing.