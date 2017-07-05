Marlins' Jose Urena: Whiffs seven Cardinals in winning cause
Urena (7-3) defeated the Cardinals behind five innings of two-run ball Tuesday, striking out seven while allowing three hits and two walks.
The seven strikeouts tied Urena's season high, and he's given up two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 12 starts this season. That said, he ran up his pitch count to 96 in Tuesday's five frames -- including giving up both of the Cardinals' runs on a Greg Garcia two-run homer in his final inning -- and longevity hasn't been his calling card, as he's yet to record an out in the seventh inning in any of his starts. Urena's lined up to pitch Sunday in the Marlins' final game before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Hurt by error in loss to Mets•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Fires six shutout innings Friday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Tosses quality start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Strong effort in Tuesday's win•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Picks up win despite mediocre outing•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Short outing in no-decision Friday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...