Urena (7-3) defeated the Cardinals behind five innings of two-run ball Tuesday, striking out seven while allowing three hits and two walks.

The seven strikeouts tied Urena's season high, and he's given up two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 12 starts this season. That said, he ran up his pitch count to 96 in Tuesday's five frames -- including giving up both of the Cardinals' runs on a Greg Garcia two-run homer in his final inning -- and longevity hasn't been his calling card, as he's yet to record an out in the seventh inning in any of his starts. Urena's lined up to pitch Sunday in the Marlins' final game before the All-Star break.