Realmuto is expected to see some action at first base in 2017, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

He'll still be the Marlins' primary catcher, but if the team elects to carry an extra arm in their bullpen, they'll likely forego having a regular platoon partner for Justin Bour at first base and instead have Realmuto spell him on occasion against tough lefties. The 25-year-old backstop is athletic enough to pick up the new defensive assignment and is coming off a career season in which he posted a .771 OPS, so it makes sense for the Marlins to find ways to keep his bat in the lineup. Realmuto played in 137 games and received 509 at-bats in 2016, though, so don't expect a big increase in his playing time, even with the added responsibility.

