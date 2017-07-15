Tazawa has eight strike outs and has allowed four runs in 9.0 innings since coming off the disabled list June 22.

Now in his first season with Miami, the former Boston reliever has 19 total strikeouts as he's had to battle a rib injury for much of the season. Due to the injury, the Japan native hasn't seen as much late-inning work as he'd become accustomed to in the past. Given the improved play of Kyle Barraclough, the current arrangement in Miami's bullpen might not be changing anytime soon, so owners shouldn't expect Tazawa's role to improve.