Tazawa gave up two hits, including a game-tying solo home run to Ender Inciarte, and struck out one in an inning of work Wednesday during an eventual 5-4 loss to the Braves.

It was officially his first blown save of the season, but unofficially Tazawa's been a free-agent bust so far, getting scored upon in three of his first four appearances as a Marlin to saddle him with a 9.00 ERA. Manager Don Mattingly may have little choice but to move the 30-year-old into a lower-leverage role if he doesn't turn things around quickly.