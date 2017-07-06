Bour went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

The ninth-inning shot off Seung Hwan Oh ended a 13-game homerless drought for the first baseman. Despite the swoon, Bour still has an impressive .289/.365/.557 slash line on the year with 19 home runs and 55 RBI and is on pace for career highs in every fantasy category.