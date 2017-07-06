Bour went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

The ninth-inning shot off Seung Hwan Oh ended a 13-game homerless drought for the first baseman. Despite the swoon, Bour still has an impressive .289/.365/.557 slash line on the year with 19 home runs and 55 RBI and is on pace for career highs in every fantasy category.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast