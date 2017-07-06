Marlins' Justin Bour: Breaks power drought Wednesday
Bour went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.
The ninth-inning shot off Seung Hwan Oh ended a 13-game homerless drought for the first baseman. Despite the swoon, Bour still has an impressive .289/.365/.557 slash line on the year with 19 home runs and 55 RBI and is on pace for career highs in every fantasy category.
More News
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Crushes grand slam Monday•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Takes planned day off Saturday•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Homers in Friday's return•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Activated from DL, in lineup Friday•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Anticipates Friday activation•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...