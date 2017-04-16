Marlins' Justin Bour: Cranks first homer Saturday
Bour went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Mets.
His second-inning blast off Jacob deGrom, Bour's first homer of the season, was one of four home runs the Marlins hit on the day to account for all of their scoring. Bour also struck out three times, however, and his .154/.277/.282 slash line through 11 games leaves a lot to be desired. In shallower formats he's best left on your bench, or on the waiver wire, until he turns things around.
