Bour went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.

The sixth-inning blast, his third homer of the season, capped a six-run frame for the Marlins that put them in the lead for good. Bour's hitting just .194 (12-for-62) to start the season, but he has scraped together a modest five-game hitting streak, going 6-for-17 with two homers and five RBI.