Marlins' Justin Bour: Drives in two runs
Bour went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run during Sunday's win over the Giants.
Bour is in the midst of a career year with 20 homers, 59 RBI, 35 runs and a .289/.367/.556 slash line. Hitting in the heart of the lineup behind Miami's three best hitters should also help him to continue seeing plenty of RBI opportunities.
