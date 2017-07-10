Bour went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run during Sunday's win over the Giants.

Bour is in the midst of a career year with 20 homers, 59 RBI, 35 runs and a .289/.367/.556 slash line. Hitting in the heart of the lineup behind Miami's three best hitters should also help him to continue seeing plenty of RBI opportunities.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast