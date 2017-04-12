Bour is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Left-handed pitching has been a trouble spot for Bour throughout his career, so it's not surprising that he'll be excluded from the lineup with southpaw Jaime Garcia on the hill. Tyler Moore will cover first base in Bour's stead and bat sixth in the order.

