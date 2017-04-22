Marlins' Justin Bour: Out of Saturday's lineup
Bour is out of Saturday's lineup against the Padres.
He is hitting .175/.273/.316 with two home runs and a 25.8 percent strikeout rate through 57 at-bats. Derek Dietrich will start at first base and hit seventh.
