Bour hit his 20th home run of the season Saturday, his only hit and RBI in four at-bats during the Marlins' win over the Giants.

The breakout player launched it off homer-prone Jeff Samardzija. Bour is also batting .286 on the year to go along with 57 RBI. With the amount of emerging first baseman that have graced the majors in 2017, Bour often gets lost in the shuffle, and it shows since he wasn't voted as an All-Star.