Play

Bour is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Bour hasn't missed a start in the month of July, but with lefty Rich Hill set to take the mound for the opposing Dodgers, the timing seemed right for a regular day off. Tyler Moore will take over at first base for what's likely to be a single-game absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast