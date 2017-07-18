Bour went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over Philadelphia.

The slugger continues to provide high-end power numbers for fantasy owners and is also in the midst of a breakout campaign. Bour is up to 21 bombs, 62 RBI and 37 runs with a .286/.364/.558 slash line, and he's positioned to continue producing solid numbers hitting in the heart of Miami's lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast