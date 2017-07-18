Marlins' Justin Bour: Tees off on 21st bomb
Bour went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over Philadelphia.
The slugger continues to provide high-end power numbers for fantasy owners and is also in the midst of a breakout campaign. Bour is up to 21 bombs, 62 RBI and 37 runs with a .286/.364/.558 slash line, and he's positioned to continue producing solid numbers hitting in the heart of Miami's lineup.
