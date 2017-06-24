Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Last four innings in no-decision Saturday
Nicolino (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out four across four innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.
Nicolino was provided a 3-1 lead in the first inning, but gave up a pair of runs in the fourth frame to end his day after 64 pitches. For the fourth start in a row, he was pulled before reaching the fifth inning, so between the lack of usage and his 4.95 ERA, he doesn't offer much upside to fantasy owners. He'll make his next start Friday against the Brewers.
