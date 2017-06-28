Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Moves to bullpen
Nicolino will leave the rotation and head to the bullpen, The Miami Herald's Clark Spencer reports.
During his two starts since coming off the DL with a finger injury, Nicolino has given up nine runs (five earned) off 14 hits and just five strikeouts over the course of seven innings. He wasn't able to last past the fourth inning in either of those games, and the Marlins decided to make a change before his scheduled start against the Brewers on Saturday. The team could choose to call up Tom Koehler from Triple-A New Orleans for Saturday's game, but hasn't announced anything yet.
