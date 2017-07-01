Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Optioned to New Orleans
Nicolino was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans following Friday's game against Milwaukee, Andrew Gruman of the Associated Press reports.
Nicolino was moved to the bullpen earlier in June after carrying a 4.95 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through his first five starts. The Marlins will be adding Tom Koehler to the roster to start Saturday against Milwaukee, and Nicolino will be the roster casualty.
