Marte signed a minor league deal with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Marte got his first taste of the big leagues last year when he pitched 3.1 innings out of the Pirates' bullpen. The 29-year-old lefty is coming off of productive 2015 and 2016 minor league campaigns in which he posted a 2.63 and 3.67 ERA, respectively. With very little major league experience, it will be interesting to see how he performs in his spring training opportunity with the Marlins.