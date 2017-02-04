Barraclough is expected to set up A.J. Ramos for the Marlins in 2017.

The team did bring in Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa in the offseason to bolster their bullpen depth when they failed to lure a top-shelf closer, but Barraclough and his 14.0 K/9 rate should still take on a late-inning role. His control is still a work in progress, but the 26-year-old should be a strong source of strikeouts and holds this season, and if Ramos falters he could even see some ninth-inning action.