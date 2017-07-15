Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Showing control
Barraclough has struck out 47 and walked 27 in 41.2 innings this season.
After finishing May with 7.7 walks per nine innings, the Marlins' reliever has lowered that number to 5.8 with a much better demonstration of control in June and July. Over the same stretches, the strikeout rate has also increased from 9.3 K's per nine innings in the first two months of the year to 11.2 since the start of June. If that pattern continues, Barraclough can reenter discussions about a possible closer's job in the upcoming years.
