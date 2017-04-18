Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Succeeding in middle-relief role
Barraclough has allowed one run over seven innings to begin 2017.
Barraclough already has a 11.6 K/9 rate this season, but will have to up his strikeouts even more if he wants to match the 14.6 K/9 rate he posted in 2016. Across 72.2 innings last season, the 26-year-old posted a 2.85 ERA. He is currently occupying a middle-relief role, but will likely have a chance to compete for more late-inning appearances if he continues his early-season performance.
