Barraclough has allowed one run over seven innings to begin 2017.

Barraclough already has an 11.6 K/9 this season, but he'll have to strike out even more hitters if he wants to match the 14.6 mark he posted in 2016. Across 72.2 innings last season, the 26-year-old posted a 2.85 ERA. He and Brad Ziegler have both been performing well as the bridge to closer A.J. Ramos; Barraclough has typically pitched the seventh inning, but don't be surprised to see him in the eighth if the Marlins start getting more length out of their starters.

