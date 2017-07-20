Schiraldi will join High-A Jupiter's bullpen, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Schiraldi began his professional career as a starter, but he transitioned to a relief role this season in the Mariners' organization and has become a strikeout machine (63 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched). He'll remain in that role now that he's with the Marlins organization as he looks to maintain the whiffs while lowering his rough 4.58 ERA.
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...