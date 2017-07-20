Schiraldi will join High-A Jupiter's bullpen, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Schiraldi began his professional career as a starter, but he transitioned to a relief role this season in the Mariners' organization and has become a strikeout machine (63 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched). He'll remain in that role now that he's with the Marlins organization as he looks to maintain the whiffs while lowering his rough 4.58 ERA.