Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in three Thursday
Ozuna went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.
He accounted for all the Marlins' offense on the afternoon with RBI singles in the first, third and seventh innings. Ozuna has already tied his previous career high in homers with 23, and he's now just 19 RBI shy of setting a new personal best in that category as well with 78 games to go on the schedule.
