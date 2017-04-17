Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Flashes bat and glove Sunday

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Mets.

He also climbed the wall in left field in the fifth inning to rob Wilmer Flores of extra bases and preserve what was at the time a no-hit bid by Dan Straily. Ozuna's now slashing a spectacular .404/.453/.745 through 12 games with five homers and 18 RBI.