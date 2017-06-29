Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Gets breather Thursday

Ozuna is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It's a rare day off for Ozuna, who will head to the bench for just the first time all season. There has been no report of injury, so it appears to simply be a deserved day off for the 26-year-old outfielder. He's in the midst of a breakout season, slashing .315/.378/.565 with 20 homers and 54 RBI in 76 games this year.