Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches grand slam Thursday
Ozuna went 2-for-6 with two walks and a grand slam in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.
He cleared the bases in the first inning by pulverizing a Robert Gsellman fastball, sending it over the left-field wall with a 110 mph exit velocity, and the Mets mostly refused to pitch to the 26-year-old for the next 15 frames. Ozuna is off to a blistering start to 2017, slashing .389/.452/.722 through nine games with four homers and an MLB-leading 16 RBI.
