Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches two homers in 10-3 win

Ozuna finished 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI Sunday in Milwaukee.

Ozuna launched a three-run shot off starter Junior Guerra in the third inning, then led off the eighth with a 455-foot solo blast against reliever Paolo Espino. He's already just one shy of his two-time career high of 23 homers, and is tied for ninth in MLB with 59 RBI.

