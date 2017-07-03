Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches two homers in 10-3 win
Ozuna finished 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI Sunday in Milwaukee.
Ozuna launched a three-run shot off starter Junior Guerra in the third inning, then led off the eighth with a 455-foot solo blast against reliever Paolo Espino. He's already just one shy of his two-time career high of 23 homers, and is tied for ninth in MLB with 59 RBI.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches 20th homer Thursday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Connects for 19th homer Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Smashes two-run homer•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Homers in second straight game•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches 16th homer Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...