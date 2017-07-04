Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Plates three runs

Ozuna went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI during Monday's loss to St. Louis.

Ozuna is turning in a monster fantasy campaign with an elite .314/.373/.571 slash line, 22 home runs, 62 RBI and 49 runs. After playing in the shadows of Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich the past few years, it's Ounza that's been the best and most consistent asset in the Miami outfield in 2017.