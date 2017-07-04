Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Plates three runs
Ozuna went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Ozuna is turning in a monster fantasy campaign with an elite .314/.373/.571 slash line, 22 home runs, 62 RBI and 49 runs. After playing in the shadows of Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich the past few years, it's Ounza that's been the best and most consistent asset in the Miami outfield in 2017.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches two homers in 10-3 win•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches 20th homer Thursday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Connects for 19th homer Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Smashes two-run homer•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Homers in second straight game•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...