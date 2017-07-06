Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Swats 23rd homer Wednesday

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old is heating up again, hitting .321 (9-for-28) over his last six games with three homers and 10 RBI. Ozuna now has 23 home runs on the year, keeping pace with Giancarlo Stanton for the Marlins' team lead.