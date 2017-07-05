Marlins' Martin Prado: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Prado is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder has nine hits over the past week, although he'll get another night off Wednesday as the Marlins continue to ease him back into regular action. Derek Dietrich will man the hot corner in his place.
